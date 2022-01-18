Will KL Rahul open in 1st ODI: KL Rahul batting position revealed ahead of IND vs SA Paarl ODI

Will KL Rahul open in 1st ODI: The stand-in Indian captain disclosed his preferred batting position in the imminent ODI series.

Indian cricket team’s soft corner for fast-bowling all-rounders will receive another addition with the potential ODI debut of all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer in the first South Africa vs India ODI in Paarl tomorrow.

“Yes, Venkatesh Iyer has been very exciting since he has played for KKR and done really well there and he joined us for the T20I series against New Zealand,” India stand-in ODI captain Lokesh Rahul told reporters in a virtual press conference on the eve of first ODI.

“He did really well there, fast-bowling all-rounders are always an asset. We are always looking for fast-bowling all-rounders. They balance the team out really well. It is a great opportunity for him to do well in South Africa.”

Iyer, who had gained popularity while representing Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League 2021, is coming on the back of thriving for Madhya Pradesh in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy after making his T20I debut against New Zealand.

Iyer was the joint fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with his 379 runs coming at an average and strike rate of 63.16 and 133.92 respectively in six innings.

Will KL Rahul open in 1st ODI vs South Africa?

Rahul, who has batted at No. 1 to No. 6 positions in his 38-match ODI career, was primarily used as a middle-order wicket-keeper batter in the last two years.

Since the start of 2020, Rahul’s 554 in 10 innings in the middle-order have come at an average and strike rate of 69.25 and 109.92 respectively with the help of two centuries and four half-centuries. In the same period, Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs after Ireland’s Harry Tector (670 runs in 20 innings at 41.87) among middle-order batters.

With regular white-ball captain Rohit Sharma missing this series due to a hamstring injury, Rahul has all but confirmed himself opening the batting with veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday. Readers must note that Rahul and Dhawan have opened the batting together only twice in ODIs in the past.

“Yes, in the last 14-15 months, I have batted at number four-five, at different positions and you know that is what the team needed from me. Now, with Rohit [Sharma] not being here, I would bat at the top of the order,” Rahul said.

While India’s 19-member ODI squad also comprises of uncapped in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, it appears that the 24-year old player will have to wait for his opportunity of making an ODI debut.