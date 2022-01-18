SA vs IND Head to Head Record in ODIs | South Africa vs India ODI Stats | Paarl cricket ground records

SA vs IND Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first SA vs IND ODI.

South Africa and India will lock horns in a three-match ODI series with the first ODI to be played in Paarl tomorrow. It will be the first time in four years that these two nations will be playing a bilateral ODI series.

South Africa, who have done well across formats in the recent past and a 2-1 Test series victory over India is a testament of the same, would be hoping to carry forward their winning momentum in the 50-over format as well.

Former India captain Virat Kohli playing as a specialist batter for the first time in over half-a-decade will be the biggest sight for the Indian fans throughout this series. With regular white-ball captain Rohit Sharma missing this series due to a hamstring injury, his deputy Lokesh Rahul will be leading India for the first time in ODIs.

A snippet from #TeamIndia‘s headshots shoot ahead of the ODI series against South Africa. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/gPHarEwKTV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2022

SA vs IND Head to Head Record in ODIs

Total number of matches played: 84

Matches won by SA: 46

Matches won by IND: 35

Matches played in South Africa: 34 (SA 22, IND 10)

Matches played in India: 28 (SA 13, IND 15)

Most runs for SA: 784 (Quinton de Kock)

Most runs for IND: 1,287 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for SA: 17 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most wickets for IND: 20 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most catches for SA: 18 (Quinton de Kock)

Most catches for IND: 21 (Virat Kohli)

Had it not been for the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa and India would’ve played a bilateral series in India in 2020. The spread of virus had collided with the first India vs South Africa ODI in Dharamsala in March 2020 only to force not just the match but the whole series to get abandoned.

Hence, the last South Africa vs India ODI dates back to June 2019 during the ICC Cricket World Cup in Southampton when India had defeated South Africa by 6 wicket on the back of the then vice-captain Rohit Sharma’s 23rd ODI century.