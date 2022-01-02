India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch SA vs IND Johannesburg Test?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 2nd SA vs IND Test.

During the course of their three-decade old history of playing Test matches is South Africa, India have never won a series there. In the 21 Tests that they’ve played in South Africa, India have won four, lost seven and drawn 10 till date.

In what is their eighth Test series in South Africa, another victory will result in an elusive series victory as it will power India to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series. Hence, the second Test between South Africa and India in Johannesburg from tomorrow has it in it to become a historic match from an Indian point of view.

India, who are arguably in their best-ever Test form, should be confident of winning this series either in Johannesburg or in Durban. Not that the same is going to be a mean task for them, Virat Kohli’s men developing a knack of winning overseas Tests makes them the favourites.

Readers must also note that India haven’t lost a Test match in Johannesburg till date. Out of their five Tests at The Wanderers, India have won two and drawn three with their last victory coming as recent as 2018.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa

Star Sports Network are broadcasting the live streaming of India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22 in India. As has been the case with international cricket in India in the past, Star have arranged extensive coverage for this tour as well.

The Johannesburg Test between South Africa and India will be televised on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada which includes commentary panels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in South Africa are concerned, they will be able to watch this Test match on their televisions by tuning in to tried and tested SuperSport.

Date – 03/01/2022 (Monday) – 07/01/2021 (Friday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (South Africa) and 01:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada (India) and SuperSport (South Africa).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).