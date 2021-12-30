India vs South Africa Test series history: Who has won more Test series between IND and SA?

India vs South Africa Test series history: India have scripted history by winning their first ever Test at the Proteas fortress in Centurion.

We said it at Sydney, we said it again a few days later at Brisbane, and now we say it again at Centurion- Team India have tumbled a record one more time on Thursday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion by becoming the first ever Asian team to win a Test at this venue.

Virat Kohli’s men did the unprecedented by defeating South Africa by 113 runs on the back of two standout performances by KL Rahul-who smashed his maiden ton (123) in South Africa, and Mohammed Shami– who picked his second consecutive five-wicket haul in the rainbow nation. He picked up a total of 8 wickets in the match and made sure the Proteas were restricted to under 200 in both the innings.

Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord’s and now Centurion…Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion #BoxingDayTest #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/k9zTHE1nWQ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 30, 2021

Thursday’s loss was South Africa’s only 3rd Test defeat at Centurion, where they have played a total of 27 Tests and won 21. Their previous defeat at this venue came against Australia in 2014.

As far as the overall record in Tests featuring India and South Africa are concerned, the latter has had an upper hand.

India vs South Africa Test series history

The Test rivalry between these two sides began way back in 1992/93 when India toured South Africa for a 4-match Test series. The hosts had won that series 1-0, with their solitary victory (by 9 wickets) coming at Port Elizabeth.

The first five Test series between these two sides witnessed India losing four of them.

Overall, both these teams have, over the years played a total of 14 Test series (excluding the ongoing 2021-22 series); 7 each in both the countries.

South Africa have overall won 7 of those 14 Test series while India have managed to triumph only in 4, with 3 of them ending in a draw.

India’s all the 4 series victories have come at home, while South Africa too have won mere one Test series on Indian soil (in 1999/00) while managing to draw a couple (2007/08 and 2009/10). The rest of the 6 South African series victories have come in their own backyard.