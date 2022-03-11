India vs Sri Lanka Bangalore tickets 2nd Test: How to book pink ball Bangalore Test match tickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

India vs Sri Lanka Bangalore tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for IND vs SL 2nd Test.

The second Test match of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium from tomorrow. A day-night Test, the contest will begin in the afternoon to be the first-ever pink-ball Test at this venue.

Bengaluru, which will be hosting a Test match after almost four years, had opened up tickets sales for general public well in advance primarily due to KSCA’s (Karnataka State Cricket Association) proactive measures.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a 50% crowd capacity was allowed for this match. Bengaluru fans, who are known for showing keen interest to watch live matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, welcomed the decision of allowing fans inside the stadium only to force a sold out online tickets.

India vs Sri Lanka Bangalore tickets 2nd Test

To cater to more fans, KSCA have made additional arrangements increasing the crowd capacity from 50% to 100% for the second Test. As a result, more tickets will be made available at the Chinnaswamy Stadium box-office. Readers must note that these tickets won’t be available at an online platform and that interested fans will have to visit the stadium box-office to buy them.

“KSCA is happy to inform you that there has been very good response for viewership of the India vs Sri Lanka Day-Night Test cricket match being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore from March 12-16, 2022.

“Considering the high volume response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up sale of tickets for full capacity of the stadium. Additional capacity of tickets will be made available through Box Office sale on Friday, 11th March 2022 from 10 AM to 7 PM,” read a KSCA statement with respect to tickets.

M Chinnaswamy stadium stands and ticket price

Among the tickets which will be made available offline from today, Grand Terrace tickets (INR 1,250 per ticket) are the most expensive. Tickets for all other stands (lower price category) will cost a fan INR 750 (E-Executive and N Stand), INR 500 (D-Corporate, A Stand, B Lower and B Upper) and INR 100 (G Upper / G Lower 1 and G Lower 2).