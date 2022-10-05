India vs South Africa Delhi tickets: How to do India vs South Africa ODI tickets online booking 3rd ODI?

India vs South Africa Delhi tickets: Arun Jaitley Stadium will be hosting the last match of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022.

The last match of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 will be played in Delhi on October 11. The sixth white-ball match and third ODI will be the last international match for both the teams before ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

While India’s squads for the World Cup and a three-match ODI series against South Africa have been selected in such a way that no player will play both matches, some of the South African cricketers will have to play in both the competitions.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, which had hosted South Africa for a T20I during their first tour of India this year, will be hosting them for an ODI next week as the format will return to this venue after more than three years.

India vs South Africa Delhi tickets

There wasn’t any specified date for ticket sales to start for general public for the third India vs South Africa ODI on Tuesday. It was only this morning that the same began on online platform Paytm Insider.

In what isn’t surprising by any means, fans in the national capital have booked almost all the tickets of the first phase within the first day itself. At the time of publishing this story, only some tickets in two price categories (INR 1,500 – East Stand Ground Floor and INR 10,000 – Hill A) are up for grabs.

As far as the second phase of ticket sales is concerned, DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) haven’t provided any official information with respect to the same for now.

How to do India vs South Africa ODI tickets online booking 3rd ODI?

The booking process for India vs South Africa ODI tickets is pretty simple. All one has to do is search for “Mastercard Series” on the mobile application or website of Paytm Insider.

After clicking on “Mastercard Series 3rd ODI”, click on “Buy Now” towards the right side of your computer screens. Subsequently, select the preferred price category of your choice. Confirm the number of tickets required and complete the online transaction like on any other platform.