India vs South Africa One Day squad: India vs South Africa ODI squad 2022 player list

India vs South Africa One Day squad: The senior selection committee has made four changes to the Indian ODI squad for next series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named a 16-member ODI squad for an upcoming three-match series against South Africa. A total of four changes have been made to the squad which had toured Zimbabwe in August.

The selectors have handed maiden national call-ups to Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar and Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar. A primary reason why 28-year old Kumar’s selection might astonish a lot of people is the fact that he has never been part of any Indian Premier League franchise till date.

Although Kumar’s List A numbers (17 wickets in 18 matches) aren’t sensational, he has been rewarded for outstanding first-class career (109 wickets in 30 matches excluding ongoing Irani Cup 2022) thus far. Patidar, on the other hand, has been consistent across formats especially when it comes to taking centre stage in high-profile matches of late.

Batter Shreyas Iyer, who had missed Zimbabwe tour due to him being part of Asia Cup 2022 standbys, has not only been included in the ODI squad but has also been appointed its vice-captain.

Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan, who was replaced by KL Rahul as the captain in Zimbabwe, has been once again handed the captaincy. Part of India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad, Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel aren’t part of the ODI squad, as expected.

Two more players who haven’t made the cut due to individual injuries are all-rounder Deepak Hooda (also part of World Cup squad) and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has represented India in 10 T20Is but is yet to make his ODI debut, has been recalled in place of Patel.

India vs South Africa One Day squad 2022 player list

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.