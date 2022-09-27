India vs South Africa T20 tickets Trivandrum: Greenfield Stadium ticket price cost for 1st T20I

India vs South Africa T20 tickets Trivandrum: The SportsRush brings you the ticket details for India vs South Africa Trivandrum T20I.

India will take on South Africa in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum. This is the 2nd T20I series between both these nations in India in 2022. Both of them faced each other earlier this year as well after the IPL.

Team India won the last series against Australia, and they would want to continue their rhythm. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested from the series, whereas Deepak Hooda has been ruled out due to an injury. All the eyes will be on the batting duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli yet again.

South Africa have played some great cricket in this format this year, and they have incredible players in their ranks. Tristan Stubbs is the new emerging talent, whereas the likes of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Aiden Makram, etc will lead the batting attack. The bowling attack of the Proteas is never in any doubt.

India vs South Africa T20 tickets Trivandrum

Trivandrum is hosting an international game after a span of three years, and there is a lot of fans craze among the fans for the same. The tickets for the 1st T20I between India and South Africa are almost sold out, but still, a few tickets are available for the same. Almost, 75% of the stadium is already booked.

The tickets of the match are available on PayTM Insider, and the users can directly reach the website by clicking here. There are just three types of categories of tickets available on the platform.

INR 1500: Terrace A, Terrace C, Terrace F, Terrace B, Terrace D, Terrace G

INR 2750: Pavilion A, Pavilion B, Pavilion F, Pavilion G, Pavilion H, Pavilion J

INR 6000: Pavilion E KCA Stand

The fans can book their tickets via the online platform and can collect their physical tickets as per the instructions mentioned on the platform. A user ID will be required to collect the physical tickets.