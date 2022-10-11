“This series I couldn’t perform but…”: Shikhar Dhawan keen on performing after three failures in South Africa ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan keen on performing: The Indian captain admitted to have not performed according to his potential in the recently concluded series.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan is pleased with the team for winning consecutive ODIs against South Africa and defeating them 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series in Delhi.

Leading India for the first time at home, Dhawan has managed to maintain his unbeaten series streak as captain. Having won seven and lost two matches as captain, all three series wins under Dhawan have come against different opposition and countries.

“I am proud of the boys, the way they played in the series. The way they carried the responsibility and showed maturity,” Dhawan told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony crediting a young squad for a series win.

The 36-year old player highlighted how his comparatively inexperienced teammates stuck to the “process” without getting pressurized by the opposition after losing the first ODI in Ranchi last week.

Shikhar Dhawan keen on performing after three failures in South Africa ODIs

Not the best of series for Dhawan with the bat in hand, the left-handed batter scored a total of 25 runs at an average and strike rate of 8.33 and 50 respectively. Not been able to find his mojo across three innings, Dhawan admitted to not playing according to his potential but also shared a desire of contributing in the future.

“I’m enjoying the journey. Of course, I will still love to keep performing consistently for whatever team I play. This series, I couldn’t perform but I was very very happy that all the young boys stepped up and showed great character,” Dhawan said.

With India scheduled to next play a three-match ODI series in New Zealand next month, Dhawan would be eager to score his first ODI century since ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In 11 ODIs in New Zealand on three separate trips over the years, Dhawan has scored 373 runs at an average of 37.30 and a strike rate of 81.79 with the help of a century and two half-centuries.