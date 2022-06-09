India vs South Africa today match pitch report: Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report batting or bowling

India vs South Africa today match pitch report: Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the first T20I between India and South Africa.

India will take on South Africa in the 1st match of the 5-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is the first international assignment for both teams after the completion of the Indian Premier League.

Team India were already without players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, whereas KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav got injured ahead of the first T20I. Rishabh Pant has been named the new captain of the side, whereas Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.

India vs South Africa today match pitch report

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will be hosting an international T20I game after a span of almost three years. The last game here was played between Bangladesh and India in 2019, where Bangladesh defeated India by seven wickets.

A total of six T20Is have been played here on this ground, where the ratio of wins between chasing teams and defending teams has been 50-50. The average 1st innings score at this ground in T20Is is 156 runs. This track has been on the slower side in the past, and the spinners have enjoyed bowling here.

However, the case was completely different in the IPL 2021. A total of four matches of IPL 2021 were played here at this ground, where the first innings score was 195 runs. It’s interesting to note that despite such a good average 1st innings score, three out of four games were won by the chasing teams.

The boundaries at the Arun Jaitley stadium are not that large, so the batters can easily clear the fence. Both teams would want to chase after winning the toss due to the shorter dimensions of the ground. A fresh pitch should be used for this game, and the batters will definitely have an advantage under lights.