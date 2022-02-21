India vs Sri Lanka T20 tickets Lucknow: How to book tickets for IND vs SL 1st T20I at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow?

India vs Sri Lanka T20 tickets Lucknow: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for IND vs SL 1st T20I.

Coming on the back of whitewashing West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is, India would be keen to extend their winning streak in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka as well.

After a rejig in the original squad, the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played on February 24 in Lucknow. Having last hosted a T20I in 2019, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will be hosting one after more than two years.

As far as hosts India are concerned, their lone T20I at this venue had been played more than three years ago in 2018. While the same remains their only international match here, Sri Lanka will be playing at this stadium for the first time on Thursday.

India vs Sri Lanka T20 tickets Lucknow

In the general run of things, tickets for the Lucknow T20I should’ve been put on sale by now. In cases when just three days are remaining for the match and no other international match is scheduled to be played in between, tickets are available for general public to buy and plan their travel accordingly.

Having said that, there has been no official communication from UPCA (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association) regarding the tickets of the first T20I for now. It is worth mentioning that, much like the recently concluded Ahmedabad ODIs and Kolkata T20Is (barring the third one) against West Indies, India vs Sri Lanka Lucknow T20I could also be played behind closed doors.

While there is no confirmation with respect to the same, fourth phase of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Elections on February 23 could also have an impact on the allowance of spectators for the first T20I.

Meanwhile, interested fans are suggested to keep a check on Book My Show for tickets might be available over there provided spectators are allowed for this match. UPCA, whose last international match was the first India vs New Zealand Test last year, had sold tickets via Book My Show then.