India vs West Indies all T20 match result: IND vs WI all match win list in T20

India vs West Indies all T20 match result: The SportsRush brings you the results of all T20I between India and West Indies.

Florida’s Central Broward Regional Park is ready to host the 4th T20I of the 5-match series between West Indies and India. Team India have been the dominating team on the tour, and they would want to seal the T20I series as well by winning this game.

The Indian team will closely look at the fitness of Rohit Sharma, who got retired hurt in the last game due to back spasms. The bowling unit of the Indian team is looking in a great rhythm. West Indies have played some decent cricket in the T20Is in patches, and they need to find some stability in their form.

India vs West Indies all T20 match result

A total of 23 T20Is have been played between India and West Indies so far, where India have won 15, West Indies have won 7 and one game was abandoned due to rain. It is clear that the Indian team has dominated the West Indies in the T20Is so far.

In the initial games, West Indies dominated India, where they won five of their initial 8 games between both sides. After those eight games, things went downhill for the West Indian side. Out of India’s 15 victories, 8 have been at home, 4 in away conditions and 3 on neutral venues.

India and West Indies have played a total of 4 games at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida, where India have won two, West Indies have won one, and one game was abandoned due to rain. A total of 6 T20Is have been played between both sides in 2022, where India have won 5 and West Indies have won 1.

Both teams have played a lot of T20Is against each other in the recent past, and it is clear that the Indian team have an edge over the 2-time T20 World Cup winners.