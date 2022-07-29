India vs West Indies live match TV Channel name: IND vs WI T20 live on which app for free live streaming link

India vs West Indies live match TV Channel name: The SportsRush brings you the broadcast details of WI vs IND 1st T2oI.

After the 3-match ODI series, the focus shifts to the 5-match T20I series between West Indies and India. The first T20I match will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. The ODIs were dominated by the Indian team, but the nature of the T20s is quite unpredictable.

Team India completed a whitewash in the ODIs, and they have a stronger team in the T20Is. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, etc are set to be back in the playing eleven for the T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav is also making his return in the side.

West Indies loves playing the shortest format of the match, and they would want to improve their performance. Shimron Hetmyer is back in the side after a brilliant IPL season, whereas Odeon Smith and Obed McCoy will also make the West Indies squad strong.

India vs West Indies live match TV Channel name

The West Indies home matches are not generally televised in India, and the same was the case before this series as well. However, DD Sports came at the last moment and secured the TV rights of all eight matches of the series. So, like the ODI games, the T20I matches will also be televised on DD Sports only.

Digitally, the match will be streamed on Fancode, but it will not be for free. There are different subscription packages available on the platform, and the users can select the same according to their needs. The subscription package can be bought either for a single match or the whole series altogether.

DD Sports and Fancode are the only official broadcasters, and the match won’t be available for free anywhere else. All the T20I matches will start at 8:00 PM IST. In West Indies, SportsMax will televise the match, whereas the live streaming of the match will be available on Flow Sports.