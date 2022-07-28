Tarouba Trinidad pitch report IND vs WI 1st T20I: Brian Lara Stadium pitch report today batting or bowling

Tarouba Trinidad pitch report IND vs WI 1st T20I: With Windies desperate for a win, the five-match T20I series versus India begins today.

After a comprehensive 3-0 victory in the ODI series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain against the West Indies, team India have travelled about 50 kms to arrive at Tarouba, where the first of the five-match T20I series is scheduled to take place today.

Having not lost an ODI series against West Indies since 2006, team India, under stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan maintained their series victory streak, while the Windies continue to wait for their time to arrive, having now lost nine One-dayers on the trot against the three Asian countries.

As the action now moves towards the T20 format, the Nicholas Pooran-led side might perhaps take some confidence with themselves to the field of play, having defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in their last series a few days ago.

Having announced their 15-member squad for the series a couple of hours ago, the path towards their success is again filled with thorns, as they have lost 11 off their previous 12 T20Is against India, both home and away.

WI had one final training session ahead of the 1st T20I v India tomorrow.🏏 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/iE1bhwMbv0 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 28, 2022

Tarouba Trinidad pitch report IND vs WI 1st T20I

Having hosted quite a few CPL matches and women’s Cricket fixtures as well, the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is set to host its first men’s T20I fixture today.

Across the 30 T20 matches that have been played at this venue since 2017, the average score stands at 148 runs, which more or less gives a fair idea that the pitch has remained on the slower side generally.

Also, an average first innings score of 141 runs has meant that the pacers have largely relied on their variations, while spinners are also likely to come into the game as quickly as possible.

However, with the stadium set to host a T20 match after nearly two years, expect the freshness of the wicket to facilitate run-scoring better than the previous matches on this wicket.