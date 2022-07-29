Brian Lara Cricket Academy weather: Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba Trinidad weather report IND vs WI 1st T20I

Brian Lara Cricket Academy weather: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 1st T20I between West Indies and India.

West Indies and India will be up against each other in the 1st T20I of the 5-match T20I series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. Both sides would want to start the series with a win.

Team India will welcome their star players like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya in the series, whereas Shimron Hetmyer is making his return to the West Indies side after a brilliant IPL season with Rajasthan Royals. The tour has been dominated by the Indian team, but the T20 format is quite unpredictable.

Brian Lara Cricket Academy weather

The Brian Lara Academy is set to host its first T20I match after hosting a lot of Caribbean Premier League games in the past. However, the rain is a likely threat to the encounter. This time of the year is common for rains in the Caribbean, and the same can be expected in this match as well.

According to Accuweather, the rain is predicted for every hour of the match, and we can certainly expect some rain delays in the game. The chances of rain vary from 30 to 51% during the game hours, with the temperature ranging from 25-31 degrees Celcius. The humidity will go as high as 70%, so hot and humid conditions are waiting for the players.

There will be overcast conditions throughout the match, and this can encourage the captains to bowl first after winning the toss.

Hourly weather at Brian Lara Stadium today

The match will start at 8:00 pm IST, which is 10:30 am local time. A T20 match lasts for 3.5 hours approx, but it can certainly be extended as rain is predicted for this match. Let’s have a look at an hour-to-hour rain percentage of the 1st T20I match (local timings are mentioned).

11:00 am: 47%

12:00 pm: 51%

1:00 pm: 43%

2:00 pm: 51%

3:00 pm: 47%

4:00 pm: 30%