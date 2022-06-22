Asia Cup 2022 cricket match list: Upcoming cricket matches of India 2022

Upcoming cricket matches of India 2022: The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play non-stop cricket this year.

Not the only cricket team across the globe to send two different teams for two different formats in two different countries, India’s hectic international calendar in 2022 can be evaluated from a vast number of players getting to represent the national team or train with it at the same time of late.

It was only this Sunday that India’s T20I squad finished a five-match T20I series at home. And it will be only tomorrow that India’s Test squad will begin playing a warm-up match against Leicestershire in preparation for their upcoming Test match against England from July 1.

If all of this isn’t enough already, India’s T20I squad will be playing a couple of T20Is in Ireland before the aforementioned Test. Consequently, India will be playing three T20Is against England starting only a day after the fifth day of a Test only to be followed by a three-match ODI series.

Asia Cup 2022 cricket match list

A jam-packed international calendar will also see India playing in the Asia Cup this summer. Now, the upcoming 15th season of the Asia Cup has a history of its own. In addition to getting postponed for a couple of years, the tournament has also managed to move from one country to another.

For the unversed, you can click here to read about the multiple updates which this Asia Cup has received without much success in the last two years.

That being said, it is quite likely a T20I Asia Cup will be played in August-September this year. While the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) are yet to release the confirmed fixtures, there are reports of the tournament being played somewhere between August 27 – September 11 in Sri Lanka.

Upcoming cricket matches of India 2022

June 26 – 28 – India’s tour of Ireland (two T20Is)

July 1 – July 17 – India’s tour of England (one Test, three T20Is and three ODIs)

July 22 – August 7 – India’s tour of West Indies (three ODIs and five T20Is)

August 2022 – India’s tour of Zimbabwe (T20I series)

August 27 – September 11 – Asia Cup 2022 (tentative dates)

September 2022 – Australia tour of India (T20I series)

October 16 – November 13 – ICC T20I World Cup 2022