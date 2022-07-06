India vs West Indies squad: IND vs WI ODI squad players list under Shikhar Dhawan captain

India vs West Indies squad: India have announced a 16-member ODI squad for the tour of West Indies later this month.

The All India Senior Selection Committee has named a 16-member ODI squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies. Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan, who had led India for the first time in Sri Lanka last year, has been handed the reigns for this three-match series.

The development comes on the back of an extended musical chairs session for the captaincy of the Indian cricket team. Dhawan, 36, will become the eight captain to lead India across formats in the last 12 months.

Dhawan’s promotion has primarily happened because of rest provided to members of the leadership group namely Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. In addition to this trio, former captain Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Mohammed Shami have also been rested for this series. Readers must note that all these players will play a three-match ODI series in England.

Five players have been included to replace these six reducing the strength of the ODI squad by one. While batter Shubman Gill, all-rounder Deepak Hooda and wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson have been handed ODI comebacks, uncapped batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and uncapped fast bowler Avesh Khan would be eyeing ODI debuts in the Caribbean later this month.

Gill, who made a Test comeback in the recently concluded match against England in Birmingham, had played the last of his three ODIs in Australia over 18 months ago. While Hooda had made his ODI debut in the home series against West Indies earlier this year, Samson’s lone ODI appearance had come in Sri Lanka a year ago.

India vs West Indies squad

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.