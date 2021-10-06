India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch AUS-W vs IND-W Carrara T20I?

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of the first AUS-W vs IND-W T20I.

The last phase of India Women’s tour of Australia will commence from tomorrow in the form of a three-match T20I series which will be played at the Carrara Oval.

The last time when India Women and Australia Women had played a T20I against each other was the final match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Melbourne as the hosts had registered a clinical 85-run victory.

Out of the 20 T20Is that both these teams have played against each other, Australia have emerged as the victorious side on 14 occasions as compared to India’s six victories. However, India have done much better (four wins and five losses in nine matches) when it comes to playing against Australia in Australia.

No wonder Meg Lanning is smiling, Australia’s got more depth in their batting allrounder ranks than they know what to do with! Don’t miss the first #AUSvIND T20 on Thursday night pic.twitter.com/e5frCETxJ7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 6, 2021

India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who is yet to play a match on this tour due to a thumb injury, has finally recovered to resume her role as a captain. Needing to whitewash Australia to win the multi-format series which current stands in Australia’s favour (6-4), the visitors have been bolstered by Kaur’s return.

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network is broadcasting India Women’s tour of Australia 2021 in India. As was the case in the recently concluded ODI series and one-off Test, the shortest format will also be televised on Sony SIX in English commentary.

During the pink-ball Test at the same venue, Sony Sports had televised the iconic match across three channels and four languages. Hence, fans are advised to keep a check on Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) to watch the match in regional languages as an official confirmation is yet to be made for the T20I series.

Online users can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch the Carrara T20Is on their televisions by tuning in to the tried and tested Seven Network and Fox Sports.

Date – 07/10/2021 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 02:10 PM (India) and 06:40 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Seven Network and Fox Sports (Australia) and Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 (India).

Online platform – Kayo Sports and CA Live App (Australia) and Sony LIV (India).