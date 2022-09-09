India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W Chester-le-Street T20I?

India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IND-W vs ENG-W T20I.

India Women, who had toured England for Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition last month, have reached the same country again for a white-ball tour.

Although a rare occasion when India Women will be beginning their tour of England for the second time in one summer but it will be happening tonight with the first T20I to be played in Chester-le-Street. While India will be playing their first-ever T20I at the Riverside Ground, England have won both their previous T20Is here.

It is noteworthy that India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs across six venues within 15 days. Notwithstanding losing the Commonwealth semi-final to India by 4 runs, England have a sterling T20I record against them winning 17 and losing six out of a total of 23 T20Is.

As far as series record is concerned, England have won four out of five bilateral T20I series against this opposition. Readers must note that the last India had won a bilateral T20I series against England was in a one-match series 16 years ago.

India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live Telecast in India and England

Sony Sports Network will be televising India Women’s tour of England 2022 in India. A potentially blockbuster clash between two high-profile teams will be covered only in English commentary unlike Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition last month.

Indians fans must note that they will be able to watch this match in English commentary on Sony TEN 1. Fans, who prefer to watch matches in Hindi commentary, will have no other option than to watch it in English.

Online users in India can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the English fans back home are concerned, they will be able to watch Chester-le-Street T20I on the tried and tested Sky Cricket.

Date – 10/09/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 07:00 PM (local) and 11:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony TEN 1 (India), Sky Sports Cricket (UK).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India).