Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report tomorrow match: India Women vs Pakistan Women pitch report Sylhet Cricket Ground

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the IN-W vs PK-W match.

India Women will take on Pakistan Women in the 13th league match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022. The Indian team is unbeaten in the tournament with 3 wins in 3 matches, whereas Pakistan Women suffered a shock defeat against Thailand Women in the last match.

India Women have been dominating in the tournament so far, and they have made changes to their combinations in the last couple of games, but they are expected to be at their strongest when they will be against Pakistan. The team is looking in great form, and they would just want to continue.

Pakistan Women were stunned when Thailand defeated them in the last match, and they would demand a big return in this match. Sidra Ameen is looking good with the bat, whereas Nida Dar will yet again lead the bowling lineup of the side.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report tomorrow match

Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium hosted the initial 8 games of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, and now the action has been shifted to the Sylhet International Stadium. Although, the change in the stadiums has not changed the nature of the wicket.

The track has been slow & low, and the spinners are going to dominate at this very track. It is clear that the ball is not coming on the bat nicely, and the stroke playing is quite tough on this ground. It is to note that this game will be the 4th continuous game at this ground, so it is certain that it will get slower.

This stadium has so far hosted a total of 24 Women’s T20Is, where 17 games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score here has been just 131 runs, so it is clear that the batting has not been easy here. Anything above 140 runs will be a challenging score at this stadium.

The way the Indian team has been playing, they are expected to dominate in this match. However, they will have to be cautious against Nida Dar. Both captains may opt to bat first after winning the toss.