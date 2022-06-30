India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch IND-W vs SL-W Pallekele ODI?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI Live Telecast: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of the first SL-W vs IND-W ODI.

A three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka Women and India Women in Dambulla will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Pallekele.

Having won the T20I series 2-1, India would be confident of replicating similar success here as well. Readers must note that this series will mark a new era in Indian Women’s cricket as Harmanpreet Kaur has received charge as the ODI captain.

A primary reason behind labeling India as the favourites in this series is their past head-to-head record against Sri Lanka. In 29 ODIs since 2000, India have won on a whopping 26 occasions as compared to just a couple of Sri Lankan victories.

Co-incidentally, one of the two Sri Lankan ODI wins against India had come in their last match during the last India’s tour of Sri Lanka almost four years ago.

Hence, it goes without saying that India Women have won all their four bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka Women in the past.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India

In spite of men’s cricket in Sri Lanka getting broadcasting and streaming platforms for Indian audiences, India Women’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 is not available for television viewing in India.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code is streaming the same for Indian fans. While Fan Code mostly charges people with a subscription fee (a nominal one at that) for letting them watch international cricket, they won’t be charging anything from fans for this specific tour.

All Indians fans have to do is login with either their mobile number or email address to enjoy Fan Code’s premium viewership for this ODI series.

As far as local fans in Sri Lanka are concerned, they will be able to watch Pallekele ODIs on Dialog TV and Channel One. Additionally, Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel will be streaming this series exclusively for the Sri Lankan fans.

Date – 01/07/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (India and Sri Lanka).

TV Channel – Not available (India) and Dialog TV and Channel One (Sri Lanka).

Online platform – Fan Code (India) and Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel (Sri Lanka).