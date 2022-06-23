India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch SL-W vs IND-W Dambulla T20I?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of the first SL-W vs IND-W T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing India Women’s tour of Sri Lanka will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium today. A three-match T20I series in Dambulla will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Pallekele.

While Sri Lanka Women had toured Pakistan as recent as this month, India Women will be playing their first international match since the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year. As far as playing a T20I is concerned, India will be playing one after more than four months.

In what will only be the fourth bilateral T20I series between these two teams, India have won two out of their three T20I series against Sri Lanka. Overall, these two teams have faced each other in 18 T20Is with India winning 14 and losing just three over the years.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India

In spite of men’s cricket in Sri Lanka getting broadcasting and streaming platforms for Indian audiences, India Women’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will not be available for television viewing in India.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will yet again be coming into play to stream the same for Indian fans. While Fan Code mostly charges people with a subscription fee for letting them watch international cricket, they won’t be charging anything from fans for this specific tour.

All Indians fans have to do is login with either their mobile number or email address to enjoy Fan Code’s premium viewership for this series.

The wait is finally over! And we’ve got something better in store!🤩 How will the Women in Blue fare against the Sri Lankan lionesses on their home soil?🤔 Watch all the action FOR FREE from @BCCIWomen tour of @OfficialSLC LIVE on #FanCode👉https://t.co/324zYTfups

.#SLvIND

As far as local fans in Sri Lanka are concerned, they will be able to watch Dambulla T20Is on Dialog TV and Channel One. Additionally, Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel will be streaming this series exclusively for the Sri Lankan fans.

Date – 23/06/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 02:30 PM (India and Sri Lanka).

TV Channel – Not available (India) and Dialog TV and Channel One (Sri Lanka).

Online platform – Fan Code (India) and Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel (Sri Lanka).