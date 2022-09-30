INDW vs SLW T20 2022 records: IND W vs SL W head to head record in T20 history

IND W vs SL W head to head record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND-W vs SL-W T20I.

The second match of the eighth season of Women’s Asia Cup will be played between India Women and Sri Lanka Women in Sylhet tomorrow. An afternoon contest will follow the tournament opener to be played in the morning.

Having faced each other in this format just over a couple of months ago, India and Sri Lanka will be locking horns in the first high-profile match of the tournament. As far as Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, is concerned, it will be hosting both the teams for the first time on Saturday.

India, who have quite a one-sided T20I record against Sri Lanka, have maintained a similar kind of domination when it comes to playing at neutral venues. Having said that, the only India-Sri Lanka T20I in Bangladesh during Women’s World T20 2014 was won by Sri Lanka.

Excitement Levels 🆙! 👏 👏 All set for the #AsiaCup2022! 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/VlVzXOUxLN — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 30, 2022

While India did win their last bilateral series against Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka had managed to win the last match primarily due to captain Chamari Athapaththu scoring a match-winning 80* (48) in a 139-run chase at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

IND W vs SL W head to head record in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 21

Matches won by IND-W: 16

Matches won by SL-W: 4

Matches played in Bangladesh: 1 (IND-W 0, SL-W 0)

Matches played at neutral venues: 6 (IND-W 5, SL-W 1)

Matches played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium: 0 (IND-W 0, SL-W 0)

IND-W average score against SL-W: 126

SL-W average score against IND-W: 110

Most runs for IND-W: 325 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most runs for SL-W: 489 (Chamari Athapaththu)

Most wickets for IND-W: 14 (Radha Yadav)

Most wickets for SL-W: 13 (Inoka Ranaweera)

Most catches for IND-W: 8 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most catches for SL-W: 10 (Chamari Athapaththu)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).