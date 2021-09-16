Indian cricket team new coach: Will Rahul Dravid replace Ravi Shastri as India’s head coach after 2021 T20 World Cup?

Indian cricket team new coach: The tenure of Indian team’s current coaching staff will expire after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

It was exactly a week ago that CSA (Cricket South Africa) had announced the fixtures of India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22. As a result, the Indian cricketers will now have an approximately six-week gap between ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and the first Test against South Africa.

With New Zealand touring India for a couple of Tests and three T20Is in November-December, this gap will further be shortened especially for all-format players. Hence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Indian selection committee announces a second-string squad especially for the T20I series against New Zealand.

Before the announcement of squads, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have an even important announcement to make in the form of fixtures for the New Zealand series and the rest of the winter season.

Another substantial challenge which the New Zealand series possesses in front of the BCCI is the selection of a new support staff. Readers must note that the respective tenures of current men’s head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar are all going to expire after the World Cup.

If reports doing the rounds in the media are to be believed, Shastri has already informed the BCCI that he isn’t keen on extending his tenure for a third consecutive time. As a result, BCCI are expected to invite applications for the same position.

To win at @HomeOfCricket as a player and coach is something very special. Thanks a ton guys for making it happen. Enjoy the moment #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/w341MD78y5 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 17, 2021

Since former India captain Rahul Dravid had traveled with the men’s team to Sri Lanka as a head coach earlier this year, there have been multiple reports with respect to Dravid being the frontrunner for the position.

While no official confirmation has been made by either of the two parties about the same, Dravid reapplying for the position of Head of Cricket at National Cricket Academy contradicts the reports of him being Shastri’s successor at the highest level.

Therefore, the next two months will doubtlessly be crucial for the BCCI as they have a few important decision to make in addition to ensuring the smooth execution of the second phase of Indian Premier League 2021.