Indian women cricket team coach: Full list of India’s support staff for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Indian Women’s cricket team started their World Cup campaign on an excellent note. They defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their first game. This is India’s 11th consecutive win over Pakistan in the ODIs.

Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat, but the start was not ideal. Shafali Verma got out on a duck, and India lost their first wicket at just four runs. Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma then stitched an amazing partnership. Smriti Mandhana completed here half-century, whereas Deepti Sharma made 40 runs.

India lost their second wicket at 96 runs, and then the downfall started. India went from 96-2 to 114-6 in no time. The stalwarts Harmanrpeet Kaur and Mithali Raj failed to fulfill the expectations. However, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana had other plans.

Both Pooja and Rana combined for a 122 runs partnership for the 7th wicket, which is a record in WODIs. Vastrakar scored 67 runs in 59 balls, whereas Rana scored 53 runs in 48 balls. Courtesy of their partnership, Team India finished at 244-7 after 50 overs.

For Pakistan, Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu scalped a couple of wickets each, whereas Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, and Anam Amin got a wicket each. For India, Rajeshwari Gaikwad took four wickets, whereas Jhulan Goswami and Sneh Rana got a couple each.

Little Fatima’s first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan 💙💚 #CWC22 📸 @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/ut2lCrGL1H — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022

Ramesh Powar is the head coach of the Indian Women’s cricket team. Powar was re-appointed as the Indian coach in 2021 after almost two years of his fall-out with senior players. Under his coaching, India played its first D/N test. He replaced WV Raman for the role.

Shiv Sundar Das is the batting coach of the side, whereas Subhadeep Ghosh is the fielding coach. Amogh Pandit is the ftienss trainer of the side.