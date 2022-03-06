“That was a thrashing and in grand style”: Virender Sehwag rejoices as India beat Pakistan in Women’s World Cup 2022

Virender Sehwag rejoices as India beat Pakistan: The former Indian batter was wax lyrical about the Indian women’s cricket team.

During the fourth match of the ongoing 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 between India Women and Pakistan Women in Mount Maunganui, India beat Pakistan by 108 runs to kick-start their World Cup campaign with a victory.

Chasing a 245-run target, all Pakistan could post in reply was 137 in 43 overs. Not even a single Pakistani batter gave hints of putting up a fight against an all-round Indian bowling performance.

Spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who picked bowling figures of 10-0-31-4 dismissing Javeria Khan (11), Aliya Riaz (11), Fatima Sana (17) and Sidra Nawaz (12) in the process, was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

While veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami and all-rounder Sneh Rana also contributed with a couple of wickets each, both pacer Meghna Singh and all-rounder Deepti Sharma dismissed a batter at the Bay Oval today.

Earlier, it was India captain Mithali Raj (9) who had won the toss and chose to bat. Despite India batter Smriti Mandhana’s (52) 21st WODI half-century, India were reduced to 114/6 in the 34th over. It was a a record 122-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Rana (53*) and Pooja Vastrakar (67) which powered their team to 244/7 in 50 overs.

Twitterati cheers as India beat Pakistan in Women’s World Cup 2022

What a spectacular performance by the Indian girls against Pakistan.

That was a thrashing, and in grand style.

Pooja Vastrakar with a valiant innings, the ever so reliable Sneh Rana’s great all-round show & Rajeshwari Gayakwad outstanding with the ball.

ChakDe India #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/CyAy04phTt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2022

W 👏🇮🇳 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 6, 2022

India will be playing their next match against hosts New Zealand in Hamilton on March 10.