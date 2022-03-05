IND W vs PAK W Head to Head ODI Record | India Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Stats | Mount Maunganui ODI

IND W vs PAK W Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the IND-W vs PAK-W WODI.

The fourth match of the ongoing 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup will be played between India Women and Pakistan Women in Mount Maunganui tomorrow.

Considering the fantastic note at which this showpiece event has commenced, there is no reason to believe that the India Women vs Pakistan Women match won’t be a cracker of a contest.

As is the case with men’s cricket, the two nations don’t participate in bilateral cricket with each other in women’s cricket as well. As a result, this will be their first encounter against each other since the last Women’s World Cup in 2017.

Given India’s tremendous dominating spree against Pakistan in Women’s ODIs, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Mithali Raj and her team will start as the favourites at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

IND W vs PAK W Head to Head ODI Record

Total number of matches played: 10

Matches won by IND-W: 10

Matches won by PAK-W: 0

Matches played in India: 3 (IND-W 3, PAK-W 0)

Matches played in Pakistan: 2 (IND-W 2, PAK-W 0)

Matches played at a neutral venue: 5 (IND-W 5, PAK-W 0)

Most runs for IND-W: 262 (Mithali Raj)

Most runs for PAK-W: 74 (Bismah Maroof)

Most wickets for IND-W: 9 (Jhulan Goswami)

Most wickets for PAK-W: 4 (Nashra Sandhu)

Most catches for IND-W: 3 (Jhulan Goswami)

Most catches for PAK-W: NA

The last India Women vs Pakistan Women WODI had resulted in India registering a clinical 95-run victory. Chasing a 170-run target, all Pakistan could manage was 74/10 in 38.1 overs.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).