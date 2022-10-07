INDW vs PAKW T20 2022 records: IND W vs PAK W head to head record in T20 history

IND W vs PAK W head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND-W vs PAK-W T20I.

The 13th match of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 will be played between India Women and Pakistan Women today. A high-profile contest between arch rivals will be their second Women’s T20I of 2022.

It was during Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition just over a couple of months ago when India had defeated Pakistan comprehensively by 8 wickets at Edgbaston. In fact, India have won all their last five Women’s T20Is against Pakistan to have a phenomenal overall head-to-head record.

As far as Asia Cup 2022 standings are concerned, both the teams will be playing their fourth league match in a few hours from now. While India are the table-toppers on the back of three wins in as many matches, Pakistan are at the second position after recently losing against Thailand.

Scheduled to face each other in Sylhet after eight and a half years, it doesn’t need to be told that the match will be followed across the globe.

IND W vs PAK W head to head record in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 12

Matches won by IND-W: 10

Matches won by PAK-W: 2

Matches played in Bangladesh: 1 (IND-W 1, PAK-W 0)

Matches played at neutral venues: 11 (IND-W 10, PAK-W 1)

Matches played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium: 1 (IND-W 1, PAK-W 0)

IND-W average score against PAK-W: 108.6

PAK-W average score against IND-W: 95.8

Most runs for IND-W: 170 (Smriti Mandhana)

Most runs for PAK-W: 148 (Bismah Maroof)

Most wickets for IND-W: 3 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most wickets for PAK-W: 8 (Nida Dar)

Most catches for IND-W: 8 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most catches for PAK-W: 3 (Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and Nida Dar)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).