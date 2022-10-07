INDW vs PAKW T20 2022 records: IND W vs PAK W head to head record in T20 history
Dixit Bhargav
|Fri Oct 07 2022
IND W vs PAK W head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND-W vs PAK-W T20I.
The 13th match of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 will be played between India Women and Pakistan Women today. A high-profile contest between arch rivals will be their second Women’s T20I of 2022.
It was during Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition just over a couple of months ago when India had defeated Pakistan comprehensively by 8 wickets at Edgbaston. In fact, India have won all their last five Women’s T20Is against Pakistan to have a phenomenal overall head-to-head record.
As far as Asia Cup 2022 standings are concerned, both the teams will be playing their fourth league match in a few hours from now. While India are the table-toppers on the back of three wins in as many matches, Pakistan are at the second position after recently losing against Thailand.
ALSO READ: Pitch report of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match
Scheduled to face each other in Sylhet after eight and a half years, it doesn’t need to be told that the match will be followed across the globe.
IND W vs PAK W head to head record in T20 history
Total number of matches played: 12
Matches won by IND-W: 10
Matches won by PAK-W: 2
Matches played in Bangladesh: 1 (IND-W 1, PAK-W 0)
Matches played at neutral venues: 11 (IND-W 10, PAK-W 1)
Matches played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium: 1 (IND-W 1, PAK-W 0)
IND-W average score against PAK-W: 108.6
PAK-W average score against IND-W: 95.8
Most runs for IND-W: 170 (Smriti Mandhana)
Most runs for PAK-W: 148 (Bismah Maroof)
Most wickets for IND-W: 3 (Harmanpreet Kaur)
Most wickets for PAK-W: 8 (Nida Dar)
Most catches for IND-W: 8 (Harmanpreet Kaur)
Most catches for PAK-W: 3 (Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and Nida Dar)
NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).