IPL 2021 commentators list: Full list of Star Sports commentators for Indian Premier League 2021 Phase 2

IPL 2021 commentators list: Host broadcaster Star Network has announced a detailed list of commentators for IPL 2021 Phase 2.

The 31st match of the imminent 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to kick-start this season’s second phase.

The biggest clash in the biggest T20 competition in the world is highly likely to entice the cricketing fraternity towards the cash-rich league for the next 30 days starting from tomorrow.

A total of 31 matches will be played across three stadiums in the UAE namely Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium in addition to Dubai.

In what will be the first-ever instance of two halves of an IPL season being differentiated by a four-and-a-half-month gap, all teams will need to start afresh in a bid to find their rhythm. With only 6-7 league matches remaining in the season for each team, players won’t have the luxury of getting their eye in in the first few matches before going all guns blazing this time round.

IPL 2021 commentators list

List of English commentators in IPL 2021

Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Pommie Mbangwa, Nick Knight, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden and Kevin Pietersen.

List of Select Dugout commentators in IPL 2021

Brian Lara, Scott Styris, Graeme Swann, Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson, Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, Kevin Pietersen, Matthew Hayden, Parthiv Patel, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath and Abhinav Mukund.

List of Hindi commentators in IPL 2021

Jatin Sapru, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Kiran More and Parthiv Patel.

List of Telugu commentators in IPL 2021

M Anand Sri Krishna, Neha Matcha, Vindhya Vishaka Medapati, MSK Prasad, Ashish Reddy, Kaushik Nallan Chakravarthy, Sasikanth Avulapalli, Kalyan Krishna D, Venugopalarao Yalaka and T Suman.

List of Kannada commentators in IPL 2021

Madhu Mailankody, Kiran Srinivas, Srinivasa Murthy P, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, GK Anil Kumar, Venkatesh Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sumesh Goni and Vinay Kumar R.

List of Tamil commentators in IPL 2021

RK, Bhavna, RJ Balaji, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, S Ramesh, Nanee and K Srikkanth.

List of Malayalam commentators in IPL 2021

Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez and C M Deepak.

List of Bengali commentators in IPL 2021

Boria Majumdar, Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Saradindu Mukherjee, Gautam Bhattacharya, Joydeep Mukherjee and Debasish Datta.

List of Marathi commentators in IPL 2021

Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Snehal Pradhan, Sandeep Patil and Vinod Kambli.