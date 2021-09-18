IPL 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch CSK vs MI Indian Premier League 2021 match?

IPL 2021 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IPL 2021 Phase 2.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, unequivocally the best two Indian Premier League teams, once again have the mantle upon them to kick-start an IPL season in a high-profile clash.

Although this won’t be a prototypical season-opener, it will act like one as the 14th season of the IPL will resume after a four-and-a-half month gap in a whole different country.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will be a 30-day affair comprising of 31 matches to be played across Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

With IPL 2021 scheduled to culminate days before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the same country, players won’t get a better platform to fine-tune their skills for the world event.

IPL 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Network will broadcast the live streaming of the second phase of the 14th season of the IPL in India. As is generally the case with Star Network, they have put forward numerous options for fans to watch IPL 2021 matches.

The biggest T20 league will be broadcast on a plethora of channels in as many an seven languages other than English. To enhance the user experience with respect to following the cash-rich league, Star have already put out a list of an illustrious 74-member commentary panel.

As far as the exact channels are concerned, fans will be able to watch IPL 2021 matches on channels such as Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada, Asianet Plus (Malayalam).

Online users can stream the matches on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Date – 19/09/2021 (Sunday) – 15/10/2021 (Friday).

Match start Time – 03:30 PM (IST) and 07:30 PM (IST).

