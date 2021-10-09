IPL 2021 DC vs CSK Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Delhi vs Chennai IPL 2021 Qualifier 1?

DC vs CSK Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IPL 2021 Qualifier 1.

Delhi Capitals, runners-up of Indian Premier League 2020, have qualified for the playoffs of an IPL season for the third time in a row. Capitals, who had reached the playoffs after finishing as the third and second-best team in the league stage in 2019 and 2020 respectively, has finished as the top-ranked team this time round.

With a whopping 10 wins and 20 points from their 14 matches this season, Capitals are in the best of forms ahead of IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings.

Super Kings, who have been in the playoffs for the most number of times (11) in the IPL, are coming on the back of three consecutive losses. Furthermore, Chennai have lost their last four matches against Delhi with their last victory coming in IPL 2019 Qualifier 2. Banking heavily on their opening batters, CSK would be keen for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis to come good in Dubai tomorrow.

DC vs CSK Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Network is broadcasting the 14th season of the IPL in India. As is generally the case with Star Network, they have put forward numerous options for fans to watch IPL 2021 matches.

Readers must note that a slight change in the exact channels for IPL 2021 matches had only happened for the last double-headers of the season as both the matches were being played simultaneously. Hence, fans will be able to watch the playoff matches on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada, Asianet Plus (Malayalam).

The biggest T20 league will be broadcast on the aforementioned channels in as many an seven languages other than English. To enhance the user experience with respect to following the cash-rich league, Star have already put out a list of an illustrious 74-member commentary panel.

Online users can stream the matches on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Date – 10/10/2021 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada, Asianet Plus (Malayalam).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar.