IPL 2021 RCB vs DC Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Royal Challengers vs Capitals IPL 2021 Match 56?

RCB vs DC Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IPL 2021 Match 56.

The 56th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Dubai tonight. Readers must note that the last league match of this season is effectively a dead-rubber as far as playoff spots are concerned.

Having said that, a monumental victory for Royal Challengers (-0.159) will propel them to replace Chennai Super Kings (0.455) at the second position on the points table on the back of a better Net Run Rate. A regular small-margin victory, on the other hand, will see them playing the Eliminator on October in Sharjah.

Capitals, who have won six out of their last seven matches, would be keen to continue this winning momentum ahead of the playoffs as a victory will witness them entering the next round with a mammoth 22 points to their name.

Out of the 27 matches that Banglalore and Delhi have played against each other till date, Bangalore have a solid 16-10 lead. That being said, Delhi have emerged as the victorious side in four out of their last five contests against RCB.

In addition to their record against DC, RCB also have a stellar record at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium winning seven and losing four out of their 11 matches here. Capitals, on the other hand, have won seven and lost six out of their 13 contests at this venue over the years.

IPL 2021 RCB vs DC Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Network are broadcasting the live streaming of the second phase of the 14th season of the IPL in India. As is generally the case with Star Network, they have put forward numerous options for fans to watch IPL 2021 matches.

The biggest T20 league is being broadcast on a plethora of channels in as many as seven languages other than English. To enhance the user experience with respect to following the cash-rich league, Star have already put out a list of an illustrious 74-member commentary panel.

However, a first-ever scenario of two IPL matches being played simultaneously has resulted in distribution of channels among them. As far as the exact channels are concerned, fans will be able to watch RCB vs DC match on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada & at 7:20 PM on Star Sports Select 1/1 HD.

Online users can stream the matches on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Date – 08/10/2021 (Friday).

Match start Time – 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada & at 7:20 PM on Star Sports Select 1/1 HD.

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar.