IPL 2021 SRH vs MI Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Hyderabad vs Mumbai IPL 2021 Match 55?

SRH vs MI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IPL 2021 Match 55.

The 55th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Part of the seventh and last double-header of IPL 2021, the match will require nothing less than a miracle for defending champions Mumbai to qualify for the playoffs. In the absence of one, treat this match as nothing more than a dead-rubber on the last day of the league stage.

As far as Hyderabad are concerned, the bottom-ranked team will be looking to continue providing more opportunities to their younger players.

With all the four IPL 2021 playoff matches to be played in Dubai and Sharjah, this will be the last match of the season at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

IPL 2021 SRH vs MI Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Network are broadcasting the live streaming of the second phase of the 14th season of the IPL in India. As is generally the case with Star Network, they have put forward numerous options for fans to watch IPL 2021 matches.

The biggest T20 league is being broadcast on a plethora of channels in as many as seven languages other than English. To enhance the user experience with respect to following the cash-rich league, Star have already put out a list of an illustrious 74-member commentary panel.

However, a first-ever scenario of two IPL matches being played simultaneously has resulted in distribution of channels among them. As far as the exact channels are concerned, fans will be able to watch SRH vs MI match on Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star First/Maa Gold/Vijay Super/Suvarna Plus/Gold Select/Gold Select HD.

Online users can stream the matches on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Date – 08/10/2021 (Friday).

Match start Time – 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star First/Maa Gold/Vijay Super/Suvarna Plus/Gold Select/Gold Select HD.

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar.