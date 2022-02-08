IPL 2022 auction uncapped players: 5 uncapped players who might make it big during IPL 2022 mega auction

The final list comprises 228 capped players, 335 uncapped ones and 7 cricketers from the associate nations.

Given this might well be the last mega auction the franchises would be a part of, one can expect them to invest in some of the uncapped and untapped talents from the country and around the world for the upcoming seasons.

The result has been successful overs the years with quite a number of them having later went on to represent their national sides.

Let’s have a look at a few of the uncapped players who might be involved in some intense bidding war amongst the franchises.

IPL 2022 auction uncapped players: 5 uncapped players IPL teams might target

Shahrukh Khan

When this star batter from Tamil Nadu decided to increase his base price from INR 20 Lakh to INR 40 Lakh, he knew what he was doing, and what the buzz amongst the franchises.

There have been many few successful finishers in the T20 format, and Shahrukh’s recent exploits with the bat down the order might as well take him all the way during the bidding war.

In the last two seasons of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy- BCCI’s premier 20-Over tournament, this tall right-hander had batted at a strike rate of 181.

During the Vijay Hazare Trophy- BCCI’s premier 50-Over tournament, his 29 sixes across the previous two seasons, were the joint-highest with KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer.

Rahul Tripathi

Having been given a good run in the IPL for the franchises he has played for, Rahul Tripathi has the experience and proven mettle to make it big in the upcoming mega auction.

He was Rising Pune SuperGiants’ second-highest run- scorer during the 2017 edition of the league, and had a decent stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2020, and an excellent one in 2021, where he finished the season as their 2nd highest run-getter after Shubman Gill.

As an opener, Tripathi has scored 687 runs at a strike rate of 138.22. Overall in the IPL, the 30-year-old has scored 1,385 runs at an average of 26.13 across 60 innings.

Avesh Khan

Alongside Shahrukh Khan, Avesh Khan is yet another uncapped talent, for which the franchises might go bonkers at the auction table. given his impressive show with the ball in hand, which has also earned him a place in the Indian limited-Overs squad for the ongoing series against the West Indies.

His ability to bowl during the death Overs augurs well for the franchise he’s playing for. His 30 Yorkers in IPL 2021 were the second-most in the competition.

Overall, during the previous edition of the marquee league, Avesh was the second-highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets under his name at an impressive Economy rate of 7.37.

Avesh Khan is a curious case.He is listed at 85 in the uncapped fast bowlers set.If he does play for India in any of the ODIs he might move to the Capped Fast bowlers set at 37. This could change his fortunes a lot considering demand for Avesh is very high. #IPLAuction — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) February 1, 2022

KS Bharat

Brought at a base price of INR 20 Lakh during the IPL 2021 auction by the RCB, KS Bharat, had been a blessing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the previous season.

Despite having batted in mere 7 innings for them in the previous season, his 191 runs at an average of 38.20, including a 52-ball 78* against the table toppers Delhi Capitals, helped him garner plenty eyeballs despite limited opportunities.

Additionally, with majority of franchises looking for a wicket-keeping option or two in their squad, this 28-year-old wicketkeeper from Andhra Pradesh has it all for franchises to commence with a decent bidding war.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

His express pace coupled with an ability to go hammer and tongs with the bat lower down the order during the death Overs makes Rajvardhan Hangargekar a complete package for any T20 side.

Despite having been able to bat in mere 3 innings during the recently concluded ICC U19 World Cup in West Indies, he batted at a Strike Rate of 185.71- the second-highest in the tournament.

With the ball in hand, he was amongst the quickest pacers in the tournament, with the ability to bowl above the 137 km/h mark on a consistent basis.