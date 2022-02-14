IPL 2022 first match: What is IPL 2022 start date?

IPL 2022 first match: After the exciting mega-auction, all the eyes are on the start of the Tata Indian Premier League.

The grueling IPL auction is over after two long days. All ten teams have finalized their teams for the upcoming season. Ishan Kishan emerged as the highest-earning player, whereas Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer also fetched some great amounts. In terms of overseas players, Liam Livingstone and Wanindu Hasaranga got huge deals. However, some Indian seniors like Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina, and Chesteshwar Pujara remained unsold.

Delhi Capitals have certainly made the strongest team on the paper, whereas Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow are also not far behind. Mumbai Indians have made a team for the future by signing some extremely talented players.

IPL 2022 first match

BCCI have not yet announced the official start date of IPL 2022. Although, according to reports, 27 March is the reported start date of the event. With 10 ten teams coming into the tournament, BCCI wants to reduce double-header games. However, starting the games in March may result in a few players missing the initial week of the tournament.

About the venue, BCCI wants to host the tournament in India only. Mumbai and Pune are the favourites to host the tournament, as they have combined 4-5 stadiums. IPL 2021 was also started in India but was postponed in between due to the Covid cases. UAE hosted the remaining IPL 2021 later.

However, BCCI is not prioritizing UAE as the second venue if the situation arises. The pitches in the UAE were heavily criticized due to their slow nature. South Africa has officially submitted a bid to BCCI to host the mega event. Although, BCCI will prefer Sri Lanka due to a similar timezone. Sri Lanka successfully hosted the LPL, and they have also submitted an official request to host the tournament.

The first game of the tournament is generally played between the last year’s finalists. So Chennai Super Kings can face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game.