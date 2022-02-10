IPL 2022 mega auction: 5 Indian spinners IPL teams can target during IPL 2022 players auction

IPL 2022 mega auction: 5 Indian spinners who are expected to be in huge demand and make way for a potential bidding war at the auction table.

The time has nearly arrived for the commencement of one of the most exciting two-day event of India’s biggest T20 tournament. Benguluru is ready to host the 10 IPL franchises as their respective think-tanks would assemble under a roof to kick-off the much anticipated mega auction ahead of the tournament’s 15th edition.

A total of 590 names of players would go under the hammer on February 12 and 13, with the ten franchises strategizing and brainstorming their ways to form their respective squads within a purse limit of INR 90 Crore.

The 590 Cricketers, comprise 220 overseas and 370 Indian players; and to further break it down 228 capped players, and 355 uncapped players.

As is the case with every IPL auction, the Indian players would be in much demand as compared to their overseas counterparts. On that note, let’s have a look at the Indian spinners likely to the centre of attraction of the 10 franchises.

IPL 2022 mega auction: 5 Indian spinners likely to attract maximum bids

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has to be the biggest name in the Indian spinners’ list who will, in all probability attract the maximum bids of the franchises.

Chahal has been the face of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowling department since the franchise’s decision to rope him in 2014. Despite ending as their second-highest wicket-taker in the previous season, the franchise deciding not to retain the leg spinner ahead of the upcoming auction came in as a surprise for many RCB fans.

As per reports, the 31-year-old wanted a hefty amount for retention which the RCB perhaps could not afford. But, as per the recent interactions between him and the franchise on social media platforms, the latter will in all probability rope try to buy back Chahal, given his consistent performances for the franchise so far- a rarity for them in the bowling department.

The Indian spinner has featured in a total of 112 innings for the RCB, picking up 139 wickets at an average of 22.2.

Most IPL wickets for RCB:

Yuzvendra Chahal – 139

Vinay Kumar – 72

Yuzvendra Chahal – 139

Vinay Kumar – 72

Harshal Patel – 66

Ravichandran Ashwin

Having last played a T20I for India in July 2017, Ravichandran Ashwin’s dramatic return to the Indian limited Overs side after four years is a beautiful comeback story in itself.

Placed in the marquee players’ list, the off-spinner has it all in him to invite huge bids given that he provides the teams with a potential captaincy option as well. Ahead if the 15th season, 3 franchises would partake the auction event in search of a perfect skipper to lead their respective sides.

Moreover, with nearly 50 T20Is and 167 IPL matches under his name, coupled with the experience of leading an IPL team (Punjab Kings) before, the 35-year-old might be bought at the highest amount ever this time around.

Rahul Chahar

Ever since Rahul Chahar’s acquisition by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the year 2019, this Indian leg-spinner has grown from strength to strength.

During the previous edition of the league, Chahar ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker for MI, picking up 13 wickets across 11 matches at an average of 24.46.

He was also the third-highest wicket-taker for them during the title-triumph season of 2020, where he scalped 15 wickets across as many innings.

Courtesy of his impressive performances in the league, he was also picked up in the Indian team squad for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, where he played a lone T20I against Namibia.

Washington Sundar

Primarily placed in the all-rounders’ list, Washington Sundar has been used by the RCB as an off-spinner with the ability to hold one end up an dry up the opposition runs especially during the Powerplay.

Having missed the UAE-leg of the tournament last year due to a finger injury, Sundar’s performance during the 2020 season for the RCB proves his utility as a T20 bowler.

In the 15 innings, the Tamil Nadu spinner bowled 50 Overs in total to leak 298 runs at an Economy Rate of mere 5.96- the best amongst the RCB bowlers, and the third-best overall in the season behind Rashid Khan (16 innings) and Mohammad Nabi (1 inning).

Kuldeep Yadav

Amongst the current, active crop of players, there are very few Indian spinners who possess the experience of someone like a Kuldeep Yadav. He, along with Yuzvendra Chahal were one of India’s successful spin bowling combination until the 2019 World Cup.

The 27-year-old possesses an experience of 45 IPL matches in which he has picked 40 wickets at an average of over 30. Being the only Indian bowler ever with two hat-tricks under his name, Kuldeep just needs a few games to turn it around for any franchise he plays for in the upcoming season.

He would be available at a base price of INR 1 Crore during the mega auction event.

