IPL player auction 2022: 5 Indian pacers IPL teams can target during IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL player auction 2022: 5 Indian pacers who are expected to be in huge demand and make way for a potential bidding war at the auction table.

The time has nearly arrived for the commencement of one of the most exciting two-day event of India’s biggest T20 tournament. Benguluru is ready to host the 10 IPL franchises as their respective think-tanks would assemble under a roof to kick-off the much anticipated mega auction ahead of the tournament’s 15th edition.

A total of 590 names of players would go under the hammer on February 12 and 13, with the ten franchises strategizing and brainstorming their ways to form their respective squads within a purse limit of INR 90 Crore.

The 590 Cricketers, comprise 220 overseas and 370 Indian players; and to further break it down 228 capped players, and 355 uncapped players.

As is the case with every IPL auction, the Indian players would be in much demand as compared to their overseas counterparts. On that note, let’s have a look at the Indian pacers likely to the centre of attraction of the 10 franchises.

IPL player auction 2022: 5 Indian pacers likely to make it big in the auction

Mohammed Shami

One of India’s finest pacers currently- Mohammed Shami, with a base price of INR 2 Crore,is one of the 10 marquee players who would mark the beginning of the mega auction.

Shami’s rich IPL experience might actually make him the most sought-after Indian pacers possessing the ability to bowl with the new ball upfront and during the death Overs as well.

The 31-year-old has played a total of 77 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (2011-2013), Delhi Daredevils (2014-2018), and the Punjab Kings (2019-2021) and has scalped 79 wickets so far in his IPL career.

During the previous season, he ended up as the highest wicket-taker for PBKS, picking 19 wickets across 14 innings, at an average and Economy Rate of 20.78 and 7.50 rpo respectively. His strike rate of 16.6 was the second best for the franchise (for players who’ve played at least 9 matches in the season).

In fact, Shami has been the highest wicket-taker (58) for the Punjab franchise in each of the previous three IPL seasons.

Avesh Khan

This 25-year-old fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh, owned the spotlight during the previous season of the league due his sheer pace and ability to bowl immaculately, especially during the death Overs for the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Avesh Khan emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker of the league last year, and the highest for Delhi, with a total of 24 wickets across 16 innings at an average of 18.75.

Talking about death bowling, Khan’s 30 Yorkers in IPL 2021 were the second-most in the competition. His maiden call-up for the Indian team for the ongoing series against West Indies might also act as an added advantage for him heading into the auction venue.

Deepak Chahar

Chahar has been one of the finds of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ever since his association with the franchise in 2018. In a format where generally the batters dominate proceedings and hog majority of the limelight, Chahar emerged as CSK’s go-to bowler during the Powerplay Overs.

His 42 off the 58 wickets for the franchise have come during the first six Overs, which is 15 more than Trent Boult- the next best in the last four IPL seasons. He has also been the leading wicket-taker for the Super Kings during this period.

Additionally, with his recent exploits with the bat against Sri Lanka (where he single-handedly won the match for India), and then recently against South Africa (where he nearly won the match for India), Chahar has also proven to be a bonus prospect lower down the batting order.

Prasidh Krishna

His recent couple of performances against the West Indies (6* wickets at an average of 6.83) during the ongoing ODI series, is perhaps enough testament regarding the ability of this 25-year-old fast bowler from Karnataka.

Krishna had been an integral part of the KKR bowling line-up in the previous four seasons, picking up a total of 30 wickets across 34 matches at an average of 38.40. He was the 4th highest wicket-taker for the franchise during the previous season with 12 wickets across 10 innings, at a Strike rate of 19.25.

His ability to bowl consistently above the 140 km/h mark might attract groundbreaking attention of the franchises at the auction table.

Harshal Patel

No points for guessing that Harshal Patel- the Purple Cap winner of the previous edition of the IPL will be at the radar of quite a few franchises.

Patel scalped a total of 32 wickets- the most by an Indian in a single edition of the tournament, across 15 innings at an average of 14.34 for the RCB last year. He was 8 wickets ahead of the second placed Avesh Khan to don the prestigious cap.

He also broke Yuzvendra Chahal’s 2015 season record of bagging the most wickets by an uncapped player in an IPL season. Chahal had picked up 23 wickets for RCB during IPL 2015.

Two uncapped players have claimed the maximum wickets in this #IPL edition. This is the most by any such bowler in a single IPL edition.

26* – Harshal Patel #RCB in 2021

21* – Avesh Khan #DC in 2021

20 – Shreyas Gopal #RR in 2019#IPL2021#MIvDC #MIvsDC#DCvMI #DCvsMI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2021

