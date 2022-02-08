IPL 2022 mega auction wicketkeepers: 5 most sought-after wicketkeeper-batsmen in IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL 2022 mega auction wicketkeepers: As many as 6 franchises would give it their all to rope in their best wicketkeeper in the mega auction.

After an action-packed IPL retention and draft events, wherein the 10 franchises brainstormed their ways towards deciding upon their picks for the new season, a majority of them would need to seal their wicketkeeper-batter berth during the imminent mega auction.

Barring the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals, where their respective skippers are the keeper-batter options, other 6 franchises would go neck-to-neck to bid for the best suited option from the pool of players.

The aforementioned 4 teams would also need a back-up option or two, which might well lead to a bidding war like no other in the auction history.

Let’s look at the top 5 potential names who might earn loads during the bidding war amongst the franchises.

IPL 2022 mega auction wicketkeepers

Quinton de Kock

This Proteas wicketkeeper-batter has to be the most sought-after wicketkeeper option at the auction tables. Having been placed amongst the 10 marquee names in the auction list, QdK is also the lone wicketkeeper-batter in the list, which might well lead to an intense bidding war, with Mumbai Indians (MI) most likely to be at the helm for his acquisition.

During the previous season of the league, the 29-year-old was MI’s third-highest run-scorer with a total of 297 runs at an average of 29.70. During their title-winning run in the 2020 season, the wicketkeeper-batter had amassed 503 runs at an average of 35.92, including 4 half-centuries.

During the previous 3 years of his stay at the MI camp, QdK has amassed a total of 1329 runs- the most for his team during that period, and sixth-highest overall in the IPL.

Moreover, the fact that he is available for the entire season gives him a further edge over other players.

Ishan Kishan

He was the expected to be the most sought-after wicketkeeper-batter during the mega auction. But, with QdK’s inclusion in the marquee list, Ishan Kishan has perhaps lost out on some decent, additional bidding given that now he would come lower down the order in the capped-wicketkeepers’ list.

During the 2020 season, Kishan was MI’s highest run-scorer with a total of 516 runs across 13 innings, at an average of 57.33. Additionally, he smashed 30 sixes- the most by a player in that season.

Anything below INR 10 Crore for this pocket-sized dynamo would be a legit steal for any franchise.

Jonny Bairstow

Very few Overseas batters have been successful in the IPL, and England’s Jonny Bairstow is one of them. Ever since his inclusion in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2019, his partnership with David Warner had been one of the biggest positives for the ‘Orange Army’ alongside Rashid Khan.

From 2019-2021, Bairstow has scored 1038 runs at an average of 41.52 and a strike rate of 142.19 for SRH.

Bought at mere INR 2.2 Crore during the 2019 auction, expect this English opening batter to earn loads this time around.

KS Bharat

Brought at a base price of INR 20 Lakh during the IPL 2021 auction by the RCB, KS Bharat had been a blessing for the franchise the previous season.

Despite having batted in mere 7 innings for them in the previous season, his 191 runs at an average of 38.20, including a 52-ball 78* against the table toppers Delhi Capitals, helped him garner plenty eyeballs despite limited opportunities.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, Bharat became only the second batter after Prithvi Shaw to hit consecutive 150+ scores in 50-Overs Cricket.

Additionally, with the probability of majority franchises looking for an Indian wicket-keeping option or two in their squad, this 28-year-old wicketkeeper from Andhra Pradesh has it all for the franchises to fight for him in their squad.

Matthew Wade

His 41* off 17 deliveries at a strike rate of 241.17 against Pakistan during the semi-final of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup was not a fluke by any means.

Post that, he ended his Big Bash League (2021-22) season as the third-highest run-getter for the Hobart Hurricanes, smashing 325 runs across 13 innings, at a strike rate of 134.85.

On the basis of recent form, this Southpaw batter is likely to earn more than someone like a Nicholas Pooran or Dinesh Karthik. He might well receive a snub as well if franchises opt for IPL experience.