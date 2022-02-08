IPL 2022 MI players: 5 Overseas players Mumbai Indians might buy during IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL 2022 MI players: The five-time IPL champions would face a stern challenge to ace their overseas squad akin the previous editions.

If there is one team that has appeared nearly flawless in the past few editions of the IPL, it’s the Mumbai Indians, under the captainship of Rohit Sharma.

They were clearly spoilt for choices while deciding who to retain and who not to ahead of the imminent mega auction, but ultimately with a heavy heart did zero in on their four most crucial picks.

In the form of the Windies giant Kieron Pollard, the MI think-tank did manage to retain their sole overseas pick for INR 6 Crore, but unfortunately had to let go of at least a couple of crucial players.

Same pair of overseas players retained by a team ahead of consecutive IPL mega auctions: Kieron Pollard & Lasith Malinga (MI – 2011, 2014)

Andre Russell & Sunil Narine (KKR – 2018, 2022)#IPLAuction2022 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 1, 2021

However, given MI’s tendency of not flirting too much with their tried combinations, they do, on the other hand, tend to hand a few of the upcoming talents a longer rope to showcase their might. Let’s look at a few Overseas players that the franchise might target at the auction table.

ALSO READ: The 7 Overseas players in IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL 2022 MI players: 5 Overseas players MI might target

Quinton de Kock

The MI think-tank would have loved to retain the Proteas wicket-keeper batter given how successful he has been for them in the recent past.

During the previous season of the league, the 29-year-old was MI’s third-highest run-scorer with a total of 297 runs at an average of 29.70. During their title-winning run in the 2020 season, the wicketkeeper-batter had amassed 503 runs at an average of 35.92, including 4 half-centuries.

His inclusion would not only help them secure a wicketkeeper option, but would also hand them a batting partner who would open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

This 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Afghanistan has it all to take on the best of pacers in world Cricket at the moment.

Although he is yet to come close to someone like a de Kock in terms of quality, his batting exploits in the Powerplay can come in quite handy given his performances at the top of the order in the recent franchise leagues around the world.

During the previous edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league, he smashed a total of 343 runs across 13 innings at a mind-boggling strike rate of 214.37, which also included a 14-ball half-century- the fastest during the 2021 edition of the tournament.

The Afghan batter was also part of the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League 2021, where he scored 207 runs across eight innings with a best of 70 coming against Dambulla Giants.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh has to be the wish list of each of the 10 franchises in the imminent mega auction, given the way he has performed in the shortest format for his national side or his BBL franchise.

He scored 185 runs at an average of 61.66 and a strike rate of 146.82 in the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, which also included the tournament winning knock of 77 off 50 deliveries in the night of the final against New Zealand.

Post that, he ended up as the Perth Scorchers’ highest run-scorer in the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL), with 347 runs across 8 innings, at an average of 57.83, thereby leading his side to a record 4 titles in the league.

Trent Boult

Despite an ordinary previous season for MI last year, this Kiwi pacer has it him for the MI think-tank to prioritize him over any other pacer on an auction day.

Despite having a challenging last season, Boult ended as the franchise’s 3rd highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps across 14 innings at an average of 31.23.

But, during MI’s title triumph season in 2020, he, alongside Jasprit Bumrah were the two outstanding performers amongst all the eight franchises.

Thus, in all probability, the MI management might try their best to reunite the Kiwi pace battery with Bumrah to wreck havoc at the opposition batting line-up and look for their record six IPL titles.

Pat Cummins

There are not many express pacers around the world possessing the quality that Pat Cummins does. Although he missed the UAE-leg of the IPL the previous season, he had picked up 21 wickets in as many matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2020 and 2021 seasons at an economy rate of 8.19.

Moreover, he is more than just a useful batter lower down the order, and can come up with brilliant cameos akin the one against CSK the previous year, when his 34-ball 66 had nearly won the match for KKR.

Also, the Australian Test captain will arrive for the IPL on the back of a T20 World Cup triumph and a 4-0 Ashes series victory over England.