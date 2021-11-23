IPL 2022 start date: When will the 15th season of Indian Premier League start in India?

IPL 2022 start date: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with the commencement date of the 2022 season of the IPL

As per a recent report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set its plans to commence the 15th season of the Indian Premier League- IPL 2022, from April 2, 2022.

With the BCCI secretary Jay Shah having already announcing that India would be the venue for the marquee event, it is learned from the Cricket website Cricbuzz, that IPL 2022 would kick-off at the home ground of the current defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai.

“I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like,” Jay Shah was quoted as saying during his recent speech in Chennai, where CSK celebrated their fourth IPL win.

As per Cricbuzz, the fixtures have not been finalised but the BCCI has internally conveyed to the key stakeholders that April 2, in all probability, is the date and Chennai, in all certainty, will be the venue.

IPL 2022 start date: When will the fixtures be finalised?

As mentioned above, the BCCI has not announced the fixtures for the upcoming season, but it is highly likely that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would most likely face the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI), as has been the case in almost every season opener.

Also, as Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions, Chepauk will be the obvious choice for the inaugural game.

Moreover, with two new franchises set to make their respective debuts in the IPL next year, the number of overall matches would be increased to 74 against 60 in the previous seasons with a total of 10 teams to rub their shoulders against each other this time around.

BCCI has discussed internally that the length of the season will be for over 60 days. The final, thus, could be in the first weekend of June, that is either on June 4 or 5. Each team will have 14 league games with the current format of seven home and away games each retained.