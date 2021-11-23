IPL 2022 Auction retention last date: When is last date for player retention before IPL 2022 mega auctions?

IPL 2022 Auction retention last date: The Sportsrush presents final deadline date for franchises for player retention before IPL 2022 auction

The mega auctions for the 15th season of the cash-rich tournament- the Indian Premier League (IPL) is counting its final few days before the commencement of all the exciting drama.

But, before the main action at the auction tables begin next year, the franchises would take part in yet another equally imperative task- the player retentions.

Although the date for the mega auctions has not been confirmed yet, the various reports till date suggest that they might take place by 1st Week of January in 2022.

IPL 2022 Auction retention last date: When is last date for player retention?

As per what we have learned so far, a maximum of 4 players can be retained by each of the old eight IPL franchises before the 2022 mega auctions; the full details of which can be read here.

While the teams have started with the brainstorming activity, and the arduous task of who and how many players they need to retain, the news we have so far is that the last date for finalizing all of it and submitting the names is November 30, 2021.

However, the BCCI or IPL Governing Council is yet to formalize the retention policy and the same is expected to be announced in the coming week. BCCI is also yet to communicate salary-benchmarks for the retained players and also the final player purse for IPL 2022 Auctions.

As far as the two new franchises- Ahmedabad and Lucknow are concerned, they will get to pick three players (two Indians and one overseas) each (one by one) before participating in the auction. For now, it remains unknown as to which team will get to pick a player first.

The time for the selection of the three players will have to be completed by December end this year by the new franchises.