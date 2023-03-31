IPL 2023 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and Where to Watch Indian Premier League 2023 Matches?

Call it a carnival or an extravaganza but the 16th season of the biggest T20 league in the world is all set to get off the ground at the Narendra Modi Stadium in less than 12 hours from now.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will host Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2023 season opener. The season is going to be the first one since 2019 when each team will be playing its league matches according to the home-away format.

Since IPL has become a 10-team affair now, teams have been divided into two groups of five each. 14 league matches will constitute of a team playing all the remaining four teams of its group once and five teams of the opposite group twice. All of this, however, will be done in the form of seven home and away matches each with traveling no longer a concern in a post-COVID world.

A grand total of 70 league matches will be played across a 52-day period comprising 18 double-headers and no rest day. Although the fixtures for the same are yet to be released, the remaining four playoff matches will be played between May 22 and May 28.

IPL 2023 Live Telecast Channel in India

After 15 years of its existence, IPL 2023 is all set to become the first season where two different platforms will be sharing the television and digital rights. Been there and done that for the last decade, Star Sports Network will be televising all the 74 matches of the season on a plethora of channels in as many as nine different languages.

In addition to Star’s dedicated sports channels namely Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Select 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1/1 HD Tamil, Star Sports 1/1 HD Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, some selected IPL 2023 matches will also be televised on entertainment channels such as Star Utsav Movies and Star Gold.

Speaking of the official streaming platform, Viacom18 Network’s Jio Cinema will be live streaming 16th season of the IPL. On paper, Jio Cinema appears to be providing more fascinating offerings in the name of various camera angles and commentary panels in 12 languages.

‘ The day when your viewing experience of #TATAIPL is changed forever is HERE #GTvCSK Broadcast starts 5 pm, LIVE on #JioCinema #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/8KTd0llLTj — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 31, 2023

Date – 31/03/2023 (Friday) – 28/05/2023 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 03:30 PM & 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Select 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1/1 HD Tamil, Star Sports 1/1 HD Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Utsav Movies.

Streaming platform – Jio Cinema.

Can I watch Jio Cinema on laptop?

Yes. Contrary to popular suggestions around downloading an APK file to run Jio Cinema on your laptops, all users need to do is open its official website on any web browser and use it like any other streaming platform. Click here to directly reach the website of Jio Cinema.