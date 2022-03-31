IPL all time wicket takers: Who is the highest wicket taker in IPL history?

IPL all time wicket takers: Two overseas pacers have become the two highest wicket-takers in the Indian Premier League.

Veteran Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (171) has surpassed former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga (170) to become the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League.

It was in IPL 2022 season opener between defending champions Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders that Bravo had equaled Malinga by dismissing Sam Billings.

In the seventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the IPL between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai at Brabourne Stadium, Bravo sent Deepak Hooda (13) back to the pavilion to achieve the milestone in the biggest T20 tournament across the world.

In desperate need of quick runs in a 211-run chase, Hooda aimed at hitting a low full-toss from Bravo towards the leg side only to be caught by CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja.

Much like Malinga, Bravo had also made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians. However, unlike Malinga, Bravo has played for more than one IPL team. Apart from Indians and Super Kings, 38-year old Bravo has also played for Gujarat Lions in the past.

Bravo, who picked bowling figures of 4-0-35-1 tonight, has picked 171 wickets in 153 IPL matches at an average of 24.07, an economy rate of 8.34 and a strike rate of 17.3.

IPL all time wicket takers

Bowler Matches Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Average Economy SR 4 Dwayne Bravo 153 493.3 2 4116 171 24.07 8.34 17.3 2 Lasith Malinga 122 471.1 8 3365 170 19.79 7.14 16.6 6 Amit Mishra 154 540.5 6 3976 166 23.95 7.35 19.5 4 Piyush Chawla 165 545.4 2 4301 157 27.39 7.88 20.8 2 Harbhajan Singh 163 569.2 6 4030 150 26.86 7.07 22.7 1

A milestone match for Bravo wasn’t as good for CSK as LSG chased down a 211-run target in the last over. A match-winning 13-ball 40-run partnership between Evin Lewis (55*) and Ayush Badoni (19*) comprising of scoring 25 runs off Shivam Dube’s penultimate over changed the game for Lucknow tonight.