IPL Auction 2022 format: How does a Mega IPL Auction work?

The time has nearly arrived for the commencement of one of the most exciting two-day event of India’s biggest T20 tournament. Bengaluru is ready to host the 10 IPL franchises as their respective think-tanks would assemble under a roof to kick-off the much anticipated mega auction ahead of the tournament’s 15th edition.

A total of 590 names of players would go under the hammer on February 12 and 13, with the ten franchises strategizing and brainstorming their ways to form their respective squads within a purse limit of INR 90 Crore.

The 590 Cricketers, comprise 220 overseas and 370 Indian players; and to further break it down 228 capped players, and 355 uncapped players.

As the franchises would more or less build their respective teams from scratch, some big Indian and overseas players would be centre of attraction of the potential high-octane bidding war.

IPL Auction 2022 format

The auction process would commence with bids for the 10 marquee players which were decided by the IPL governing council a week ago. These individual players have fixed a base price of INR 2 Crore for themselves. Their bidding process would begin from this very amount itself.

It is worth of a mention that every player in the auction list himself sets the base price. The minimum price is fixed at INR 20 Lakh and the maximum at INR 2 Crore.

The players are categorized into three categories viz. capped Indian, uncapped Indian, and Overseas. They are then further segregated as per their specialty roles- batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers and bowlers (pacers followed by spinners)- in that order.

With a maximum permissible limit of 25 players in each squad, and a purse limit of INR 90 Crore, the 10 franchises would keep adding players as per their choice and requirements to form their best possible squad for the upcoming season(s). While some of the players might have to settle at their base price, the other lucky ones would be involved in an intense bidding spell by the franchises.

IPL Auction 2022 schedule: Accelerated bidding to take place on Day 2

As per the auction schedule, on Day 1 (February 12), a total of 97 players (up to Set No. 11) will be put up for bidding. The first six sets (54 players) would feature the capped players, while the remaining 5 sets of the day would comprise the uncapped ones (23 players).

Day 2 (February 13), would feature the bidding process for the rest of the players from the remaining sets. The accelerated bidding would take place as well, which would begin from Player No. 162 (New Zealand’s Finn Allen, from Set No.19).

What is Accelerated bidding?

The accelerated bidding takes place for the players who remain unsold during the initial bidding rounds, and are then brought back into the centre of action in case the franchises are interested in acquiring them. The names of these players are submitted by the franchises themselves to the BCCI, in order to be auctioned again.

The reason it is known as ‘accelerated bidding’ is because the auctioneer rushes through these names rather quickly, as their acquisition mostly takes place (if at all) at the base price.

