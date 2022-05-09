IPL biggest win by runs: Biggest win in IPL history full list

IPL biggest win by runs: Chennai Super Kings were successful in registering their fourth-biggest Indian Premier League victory.

“It would have been better if we would have had a win like this somewhere early [in the league stage],” Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony to sum up their mammoth 91-run victory over Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy last night.

Dhoni, who wanted to bowl first just like his counterpart Rishabh Pant did in this match, had talked about being “happy” with the prospect of setting a target at the toss.

Having set a 209-run target, Dhoni and his bowlers joined hands to restrict the opposition to 117 in 17.4 overs. While Capitals had made a solid start scoring at around 10 runs per overs till the seventh over in spite of losing opening batters cheaply, they subsequently lost as many as five wickets for 13 runs to nullify all their progress.

Although for a combined total of 29 runs, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav playing six overs between them ensured that DC don’t get bundled out before the 15th over.

IPL biggest win by runs full list

Super Kings, who were successful in registering the biggest victory (by runs) of the season, also managed to put on board the biggest IPL in Navi Mumbai and their fourth-biggest victory in the history of the IPL.

A 17th biggest victory overall might not mean much in terms of milestones but readers must note that this was Delhi’s fifth biggest loss in the IPL.