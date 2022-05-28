IPL final tickets: IPL final match 2022 tickets booking process

IPL final tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for Indian Premier League 2022 final match.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will face each other in the final match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium tomorrow.

A more than two-month long IPL season is the first to be played with 10 teams since 2011. Into their inaugural season, Gujarat’s first-ever match at their home ground will be an all-important IPL final. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have entered only their second final in 15 seasons.

Readers must note that these two teams had played each other twice in the league phase with GT emerging as the winner on both the occasions.

IPL final tickets 2022 tickets booking process

As has been the case throughout this season, the tickets for the final match of IPL 2022 can be bought from Book My Show. You can visit either their website or application to book the tickets. All you have to do is enter the city (venue of the match) and click on the Sports section.

While you can scroll down to find the match of your choice, you can also click on a shortcut named “Cricket”. Upon clicking on the icon which shows Tata IPL 2022 – Final, you will be redirected to the match page after providing your contact information.

Click on “Book” towards the right of your computer screens and select your seat(s) according to your requirement after providing your email address or contact number.

The next few steps will ask you to complete the online transaction in a simple manner. To easily reach the BookMyShow page for the tickets of IPL 2022 final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, click below:

Final match of IPL 2022 tickets (May 29) – Ahmedabad.

While the tickets for IPL 2022 final had been sold out initially, GCA (Gujarat Cricket Association) have made arrangements for additional sale of tickets. Priced at INR 2,000 and INR 2,500, it goes without saying that these tickets are filling fast ahead of the final match on Sunday.