“IPL is one of the greatest physios in the world”: Ravi Shastri takes explicit dig at players recovering from injury before an IPL season

Ravi Shastri takes explicit dig at IPL players that recover from injuries before the commencement of a season of the cash-rich league.

The ever eager Cricket fans waiting in desperation for the commencement of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have been been welcomed with yet another news akin a breath of fresh air.

Former India batter, then head coach, and before that an ace commentator, Ravi Shastri is set to join the commentary panel for the upcoming IPL season after a gap of seven years.

However, the 59-year-old would, this time around, try his hands out while commentating in the Hindi language.

Shastri was part of the English commentary panel during the initial eleven seasons of the marquee league, but was forced to take a side-step while in the capacity as team India’s director and then the head coach until last year due to what Shastri says, a ‘stupid conflict of interest’ clause.

During a press conference on Tuesday organised by Star Sports, Ravi Shastri also threw some light on the popularity of the league by stating how it motivates players to partake in it.

While terming the IPL the best in the world, Shastri also remarked how it acts as a physio, which propels players to get or remain fit anyhow before the start of a new season.

“IPL is one of the greatest leagues in the world, and it’s also one of the greatest physios in the world, because, before the IPL auction everyone wants to get fit, because everyone wants to play in the IPL,” remarked Shastri.

“You call him Mr. IPL, I could not disagree” – Ravi Shastri on Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, who remained unsold during the mega auction last month, will also join Shastri in the Hindi commentary panel.

Agreeing with Raina’s ‘Mr.IPL’ tag for being a regular, consistent performer for CSK since the league’s inception in 2008, Shastri was all in praise for the former Indian Southpaw batter.

“You call him Mr. IPL, I could not disagree. He lit up the IPL, to play consecutive seasons for a team without missing a match is a real big compliment in itself. He is one of the highest-scorers in the history of the competition,” Shastri further opined.