Cricket ticket booking Bangalore: Chinnaswamy Stadium matches 2022 tickets

Cricket ticket booking Bangalore: The stadium is set to host the fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa on Sunday.

Having lost the first two T20Is, team India have bounced back in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa in quite some style with two victories in the next two games, to now level the series 2-2.

In the winner takes it all match tomorrow (Sunday), the Rishabh Pant-led side would not only wish to make it a hat-trick of wins, but also make sure that they win their maiden T20I series against the Proteas at home soil.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, team India have played a total of five matches from 2012-2019. While they have managed to win only a couple of matches at this venue, they have lost three to stand at a win percentage of 40.

South Africa, on the other hand, defeated India by 9 wickets in September 2019, in what remains their only T20I at this venue in Bengaluru.

For those attending the 5th T20I at Chinnaswamy Stadium#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/gPNCd1jcU3 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 16, 2022

Cricket ticket booking Bangalore

The process for the online booking of tickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had already begun yesterday, and the good news for the eager fans waiting to witness the series decider at the venue is that there are still a few tickets available and up for grabs.

Limited seats of ‘The D Corporate’ stand (Gate 17) (Entry from Queens Road) tickets worth INR 4,000 are still available, but the fans would have to book them as quickly as possible with them likely to get sold out soon.

To book the tickets for the aforementioned stand, fans can click here, and proceed towards the payments section.

It is worth of a mention that possession of physical tickets are mandatory for entry to the stadium on June 19, and the same is required to be collected today from 10AM – 7PM at Gate 05.