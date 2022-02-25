IPL 2022 venue stadium list: In which cities will IPL 2022 take place?

IPL 2022 venue stadium list: The BCCI have zeroed in on two cities for the league phase of the imminent 15th season of the IPL.

The imminent 15th season of the IPL is just a month away, as the IPL governing council, on Friday, without completely ruling out the COVID-19 threat, decided to go in with India as the venue for IPL 2022 after approval of the 10 franchises.

Along expected lines, with the season set to feature a total of 10 teams, the IPL GC have decided to go in with the 2011 edition format, wherein teams would be divided into two groups, although with some minor tweaks.

While the teams will be divided into two ‘virtual groups’ of 5 teams each, they have been, this time around seeded on the basis of number of titles won and the number of times they have made it through to the finals. Take a look at the team groupings by clicking here.

IPL 2022 venue stadium list

The IPL governing council have decided to conduct the league stage of the tournament this year across a total of 4 stadiums in two Indian cities.

The iconic Wankhede Stadium (20), Brabourne Stadium (CCI) (15), DY Patil Stadium (20)- all of them in Mumbai, will host a total of 55 league stage matches which would commence from March 26.

The MCA International stadium in Pune will host 15 matches which completes a total of 70 league games.

All the 10 teams would play 4 matches each at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil stadium, while 3 matches each at the Brabourne Stadium and the MCA International stadium.

The venues of the 4 Playoff matches have not been decided yet.

IPL-2022 schedule cleared. Starts March 26, ends May 29. 74 matches. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 24, 2022

Also, with the teams slated to play a total of 14 league matches each( 7 home and 7 away), the home-away formula would not be applicable for the upcoming season. Having said that, it is yet to be made clear whether or not the Mumbai Indians (MI) would play their matches at the Wankhede Stadium- their home ground.

The IPL GC will come up with the final schedule and fixtures most likely by the first week of March.