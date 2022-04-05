IPL matches in Pune 2022 tickets price: BookMyShow IPL tickets 2022 Pune booking process

IPL matches in Pune 2022 tickets price: The SportsRush brings you all the ticket details of the IPL 2022 games in MCA Stadium.

IPL 2022 is up and running, and the tournament is just played across stadiums in two cities this time around. Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai) and MCA Stadium (Pune) will host all the 70 league games of the tournament.

Pune’s MCA Stadium will host 13 more games this season, and it is interesting that no afternoon games will be played at the venue. A total of 15 games will be played this season at the venue.

Pune Warriors (IPL 2012 & IPL 2013) and Rising Pune Supergiants (IPL 2016 and IPL 2017) have been the two home franchises of Pune till now. Pune also acted as the home ground of Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2018 and Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in IPL 2015.

MCA Stadium in Pune has hosted a couple of games in the tournament so far, and the teams batting first have won the games on both occasions. Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first game, whereas Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals in the second one.

IPL matches in Pune 2022 tickets price

Pune’s MCA Stadium will host its next game on 6 April 2022 between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians. The fans in Pune can book their tickets via Bookmyshow. The last game at Pune will be played on 14 May 2022 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

That magical feeling of having fans back in the stadium roaring for us 🥺💙 Thank you for the love Pune! Can’t wait to see you guys at MCA for the other 2 games 🥰#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #GTvDC #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/UI4Tls9WuC — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 3, 2022

To book tickets, open the Bookmyshow app or website, select your city Pune, enter the sports section and click on IPL 2022 tickets. You can find all the games of Pune there. The tickets in Pune start from Rs 800 INR onwards and it goes on till Rs 15000 depending upon the teams playing.

To book the tickets directly you can click here.

All the spectators above 18 years will have to bring their vaccine certification for both doses. Without the certificate, entry won’t be allowed.